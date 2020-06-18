Man City vs Arsenal: David Luiz tears up Mikel Arteta’s plan in 25 minutes

If there’s planning to be a large amount of trial and error concerning the early stages of Project Restart, you couldn’t have a much better face for this than David Luiz.

His expression after giving out the penalty for that second Manchester City goal was the defining image of this match, as that he was the deciding factor in this match.

And that he did it all in 25 minutes – quite the impact from the bench – which might well limit his future impact at Arsenal. There was a great deal of error.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Luiz, of course, isn’t a bad player. He includes a lot of qualities, he just probably isn’t a centre-half. He undoubtedly isn’t a “system player”. He’s too erratic, too uneven at the edges, and will thereby only really perform in specific roles that allow his very unspecific skills.

So, when you’re forced to stick him in at centre-half – as Mikel Arteta was after 25 minutes – you’re always planning to struggle from the ultimate systems team in City.

Watch more

You could say players like Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were always planning to pick holes in that, but it got so bad they almost didn’t need to. Luiz exploded a couple of holes in the Arsenal structure himself.

That is going to be even more frustrating for Arteta since he is still at this kind of early stage of his plan at Arsenal, still trying to just install something resembling City’s system. Right now, it’s a necessarily more basic version, for a smaller team. It meant these were never planning to get going here.

City didn’t straight away click in to gear, mind. The opening half-hour saw them again and again fall into shape rather than press forward, as though they were attempting to work themselves through the essential motions again. Within that, it was only really the brilliant De Bruyne trying to force the issue, by attempting passes that pushed his teammates and invited them to accomplish this bit more.

It was like that he was finding his range, and helping his team to find their rhythm.

Arsenal could at least lament one moment – the one that might have made a big difference, but ended up proving one massive difference between the teams.

As City were still finding their feet, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suddenly seared away in to space, nearly begging for the pass to be played. Kieran Tierney, soon in the team himself, didn’t just take the chance to offer it. It was a bit more than a sign of a team maybe not yet in sync, but was fatal.

City just wouldn’t have that problem. This is the reason why they are always going to stretch away from Arsenal in games like this, when two sides are attempting the same fundamental approach, but at completely different levels of development. That Arteta lost two of his key players through injury just managed to get inevitable – and that isn’t merely a joke about Luiz’s introduction.

Watch more

It wasn’t long until De Bruyne was finding all method of magnificent passes, and his attacking team-mates were needs to complement him with some super, angled balls.

That meant Bernd Leno – undoubtedly Arsenal’s most useful player, and the total opposite of Luiz in that regard – had to repeatedly get his angles right. He made some sublime saves, especially from David Silva.

That could not happen indefinitely, nonetheless it wasn’t among City’s stars who produced the breakthrough moment. It was Luiz. He got his human anatomy all wrong for one of De Bruyne’s poorer passes, allowing Sterling to just thump the ball past Leno.

The 2nd major error wasn’t long in coming. A mere five minutes to the second half, Luiz again got his body shape wrong, and then got his arms all wrong as that he sent Riyad Mahrez over. De Bruyne stepped up to seal it as Luiz stepped off the pitch to win it.

Against all those City passes, this is mostly the story of two massive errors, and something red card. All delivered in only 25 minutes.