



Granit Xhaka gets treatment prior to being transported off at Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia were both stretchered off on the opening evening of the Premier League restart.

Xhaka appeared to collide with team-mate Matteo Guendouzi and was stretchered off the pitch, with Dani Ceballos his replacement.

Moments later, Spanish centre-back Mari signalled a penyakit with his Achilles after tracking a run by Riyad Mahrez and was replaced by David Luiz on 23 minutes.

Luiz was then sent off in the 49th minute after conceding a penalty for City’s second goal.

With 10 minutes remaining, City goalkeeper Ederson clattered into the back of defender Garcia as he was attempting to clear the ball. It resulted in a stoppage for around eight minutes with Garcia being stretchered off.

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the match: “Eric had a fantastic produk, he did really well and he was composed. It was sad to see him go off like that.

“At first he looked pretty bad but after a little pokok he looked himself; but only time will tell. He was conscious, he may have to go to the hospital for extra tests.”

