‘Man City may never have a better chance to win the Champions League’ – Rooney backs Guardiola’s side to beat Real

The Manchester United legend has actually forecasted his old group’s regional competitors will reach a minimum of the quarter- finals, at the expenditure of the Spanish champions

Manchester City “may never have a better chance to win the Champions League”, according to Wayne Rooney, who has actually backed Pep Guardiola’s side to beat Real Madrid in the last 16.

City will invite Madrid to Etihad Stadium for the 2nd- leg of their round of 16 tie on Friday boasting a 2- 1 aggregate benefit.

Guardiola got his techniques area on in the reverse component at Santiago Bernabeu, as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne scored late objectives to make the 4- time Premier League champions a big away success.

However, Zinedine Zidane selected his gamers up after that outcome to dethrone Barcelona in La Liga, and he is now targeting the 4th European cup of his supervisory profession.

Madrid won 10 succeeding video games to upgrade their arch- competitors and win a 34 th Spanish title after returning from lockdown.

City will be missing out on star striker Sergio Aguero through injury in the 2nd leg, however Real will likewise lack a talisman with Sergio Ramos disqualified due to suspension.

Rooney can’t see Madrid keeping the Blues at bay without their captain, and has actually forecasted that Guardiola will mastermind another favorable outcome which will take them one action better to an …