Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo set to sign for Real Betis

The Chilean will connect with Manuel Pellegrini at the Liga club as he brings an end a four-year spell with the Premier League side

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set to sign for Real Betis as his four-year remain in the Premier League draws to a close.

Goal has actually found out that Bravo likes signing up with the Liga club, with conversations going on relating to the gamer’s income as he prepares to take a considerable pay cut.

Newly- designated Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini, who won a league title at City in 2014, specifically asked for for the club to make a relocation for the 37- year-old, having actually seen the group yield the second-highest variety of objectives in La Liga last season (60).

Bravo will likely be handed the No.1 jersey at Benito Villamarin Stadium as quickly as his return to Spain is verified, after investing the last 3 years of his profession working as a back-up ‘keeper in Manchester.

When Pep Guardiola reached the Etihad Stadium in the summertime of 2016, among his very first actions was to generate the Chilean from Barcelona.

Bravo withstood a hard very first season in the Premier League, nevertheless, with his efficiencies in between the sticks frequently brought into question as City stopped working to equal Chelsea at the top of the table.

The Blues moved to generate Ederson from Benfica at the end of …