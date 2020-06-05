Man City fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Premier League restart: Three Man City video games confirmed, all stay on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 2:24pm
Man City’s Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, starting with a conflict with Arsenal on June 17 stay on Sky Sports.
City might host Burnley with Liverpool already topped champions on Monday 22 June earlier than Jurgen Klopp’s aspect are the guests on Thursday 2 July – with each video games stay on Sky Sports.
Pep Guardiola’s group may also be in FA Cup motion on Sunday 28 June with a quarter-final tie away to Newcastle (kick-off: 6.30pm).
Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches shall be obtainable on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League sport this season shall be obtainable from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Wednesday June 17
Man City vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports
Monday June 22
Man City vs Burnley
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday July 2
Man City vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Man City fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Southampton vs Man City
Man City vs Newcastle
Brighton vs Man City
Man City vs Bournemouth
Watford vs Man City
Man City vs Norwich City
Chelsea vs Man City