Man City fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season up to now… and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Man City’s Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, starting with a conflict with Arsenal on June 17 stay on Sky Sports.

City might host Burnley with Liverpool already topped champions on Monday 22 June earlier than Jurgen Klopp’s aspect are the guests on Thursday 2 July – with each video games stay on Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola’s group may also be in FA Cup motion on Sunday 28 June with a quarter-final tie away to Newcastle (kick-off: 6.30pm).

Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches shall be obtainable on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League sport this season shall be obtainable from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Wednesday June 17

Man City vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports

Monday June 22

Man City vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 2

Man City vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Man City fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Southampton vs Man City

Man City vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Man City

Man City vs Bournemouth

Watford vs Man City

Man City vs Norwich City

Chelsea vs Man City