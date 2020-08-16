Man City: Did Pep Guardiola get it wrong against Lyon? | Football News







Manchester City’s wait to raise the Champions League goes on for a minimum of another year, however Pep Guardiola need to take on a few of the obligation for a difficult night inLisbon

The ease with which a Lyon side who, bar winning the entire competition, will not even be playing in Europe next season after ending up seventh in Ligue 1, cut them apart in their 3-1 quarter-final defeat on Saturday night was no fluke, and little to do with nerves. There was a tactical masterclass on screen, not uncommon for video games with Guardiola in among the dugouts. What was far from normal was that it originated from his reverse …