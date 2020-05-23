Man City boss Pep Guardiola my main managerial influence, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst | Football News





Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Pep Guardiola has been an enormous affect on his managerial profession

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the affect of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has helped to develop him as a coach and he’s aiming to handle within the Premier League.

In an unique interview with Sky Sports News, the previous Netherlands captain revealed how 5 months finding out the City supervisor’s strategies helped form his personal philosophy and strategy to teaching.

The 45-year-old additionally benefitted from the expertise of dealing with up towards the Spaniard within the group levels of the Champions League in opposing dugouts, as Guardiola’s City overcame Van Bronckhorst’s Feyenoord 4-Zero away within the Netherlands and 1-Zero on the Etihad Stadium again in 2017.

“Last year I spent five months with the City group and a lot of time in Manchester with Pep,” he informed Van Bronckhorst informed Sky Sports News. “He was very open. He talked in regards to the coaching periods and I might watch and see all the things and discuss together with his workers.

“Those are moments you may see him actually in motion and he’s a really particular coach. Those months with him in Manchester I might see numerous issues I did not see earlier than and it helped to develop me as a coach.

“Pep is a coach at the moment who is influencing a lot of young coaches. And he’s not the only one, Jurgen Klopp is doing a great job at Liverpool.”

Van Bronckhorst began his managerial profession at Feyenoord the place he led them to their first Eredivisie title in 18 years in 2016-17.

In that season, Feyenoord additionally grew to become simply the second staff within the historical past of the Dutch top-flight to remain on the high of the desk for all the marketing campaign.

He took over as supervisor of Chinese Super League aspect Guangzhou R&F earlier in 2020, however his long-term purpose is to check himself within the English top-flight.

Van Bronckhorst left Feyenoord in May 2019 after 4 seasons in cost

“At the moment I’m enjoying my work in China,” he added.

“But as a participant I had ambition and as a coach I’ve ambition. The Premier League for me is the primary league on the planet to be working at and, for me, it’s positively an ambition to work in.

“I always said if I could coach the teams I played for it would be a big dream.”

Van Bronckhorst gained the Premier League, the League Cup and the FA Cup twice at Arsenal, taking part in 42 instances in all competitions for the Gunners from 2001-2003.

Dennis Bergkamp and Van Bronckhorst with the FA Cup after victory over Southampton within the 2003 ultimate

The Dutchman and in addition had three profitable years in Scotland taking part in over 70 instances for Rangers between 1998 and 2001.

“I can only look with pride and a smile on my face on my wonderful years at Rangers,” he stated.

“The gap between Rangers and Celtic is getting closer and hopefully Steven Gerrard will make Rangers champions again. He’s doing a really good job.

“I can see similarities between Steven and me, it is a completely different activity to being a participant however we’re each having fun with it.

“I also enjoyed being part of a special team at Arsenal, but unfortunately I had a big injury. But I look back on it as a great experience.”