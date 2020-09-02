Man City are ‘the top candidate to sign Messi’, says Barcelona presidential hopeful Font

The man who desires to lead the Camp Nou club sees the Premier League giants, handled by Pep Guardiola, as the likeliest location for the Argentine

Manchester City are the “top candidate” to sign Lionel Messi when he leaves Barcelona, according to presidential candidate Victor Font.

Messi desires to leave Camp Nou following a horrible season for Barcelona, in which they lost the Liga title to Real Madrid and were whipped 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

He is likewise dissatisfied with remarks made by the senior hierarchy about the efficiencies of the group, and the failure of the club to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain

Several clubs have actually been related to the gamer, however none more so than City, provided their substantial funds and the truth they are handled by Pep Guardiola, who formerly coached Messi at Barcelona.

According to Font, who is among the leading prospects to change present Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu when elections are held next year, City are Messi’s most feasible location.

He informed talkSPORT of Messi moving to the Premier League: “Only time will tell. The priority for Messi is to play in a team that competes for top silverware. Man City and Pep are top candidates.”

Since Messi’s spectacular transfer need recently, Font …