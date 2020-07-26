Man City 5 – 0 Norwich

David Silva captained Manchester City to a 5-0 last- day knocking of relegated Norwich on his last Premier League look for the club.

First- half objectives from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne set Manchester City on course to success, however things might have been various had Onel Hernandez’s opener not been eliminated by VAR prior to Teemu Pukki rejected the Canaries’ finest opportunity.

Manchester City were dominant throughout however and finished an emphatic success in the 2nd half as Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez discovered the internet, prior to De Bruyne topped another prominent efficiency with a sensational second.

The success saw De Bruyne sign up a record- equalling 20 th Premier League help, Manchester City smash through the 100- objective mark and goalkeeper Ederson protect the Golden Glove with a 16 th tidy sheet as Pep Guardiola’s side prepared for next month’s quote for Champions League splendor.

For Norwich it was a miserable end to a miserable project that saw them end up the season all-time low of the Premier League and relegated to the Championship for a record 5th time.

What’s next?

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the 2nd leg of the Champions League last-16 tie on August 7 at 8pm.