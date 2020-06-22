Man City 5 – 0 Burnley

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez were the stars of the show as they both scored doubles in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.

Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the 3-0 win against Arsenal on Wednesday with Foden handed a rare Premier League start. It took only 22 minutes for him to justify his selection with a thunderous finish from the edge of the area.

It was Mahrez who scored an instant double ahead of the break to place City responsible, lashing home the first (43) before dispatching from the penalty spot (45+3) after Ben Mee was penalised for catching Sergio Aguero on the foot carrying out a VAR review.

David Silva (51) added still another shortly after the restart before Foden (63) rounded things off with a close range finish to produce it a third successive 5-0 win against Burnley at the Etihad in every competitions.

The victory means Liverpool cannot win the Premier League title against Crystal Palace this week with City trailing them by 20 points. Should Guardiola’s side also win against Chelsea on Thursday, it may all fall to Liverpool’s visit to the Etihad on Thursday July 2, survive Sky Sports.

For Burnley, they remain in 11th on 39 points.

