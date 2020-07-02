Man City 4 – 0 Liverpool

Premier League champions Liverpool were brought back down seriously to earth as Manchester City dominated them with a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

City showed respect to the title winners with a guard of honour before kick-off, nonetheless it was strictly back to business soon enough as Kevin De Bruyne’s penalty put the hosts ahead after Joe Gomez had hauled down Raheem Sterling (25).

Sterling then turned scorer, slotting in to the corner from 10 yards after Phil Foden’s pass (35), and Foden got in on the act, rounding off a fine move following a one-two with De Bruyne (45).

Sterling had a say in the fourth as his shot was inadvertently turned home by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for an own goal (66), meaning Liverpool were 4-0 down in a Premier League game for the first time since their 5-0 defeat in this fixture in September 2017.

















Champions Liverpool got a guard of honour by Manchester City in front of their game at the Etihad.



In truth, it could have now been an even bigger margin as City, seeking to defend their record points haul of 100 from 2017/18, kept Liverpool firmly on 86, with just six games and 18 points left up for grabs. The result leaves the gap between the sides at 20 points.

What’s next?

City now go to Southampton at 7pm on Sunday, while Liverpool host Aston Villa on Sunday at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.