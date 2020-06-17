Man City 3 – 0 Arsenal

David Luiz produced a catalogue of errors in a torrid 25-minute cameo appearance as 10-man Arsenal slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on the Premier League’s get back.

Brought on as an alternative in the 24th minute following an accident to Pablo Mari, the Brazilian’s error led to Raheem Sterling’s opener (45+2) before he was sent off for hauling down Riyad Mahrez in the penalty area four minutes into the 2nd half.

Kevin De Bruyne made no mistake from the location (51) before substitute Phil Foden (90+1) rounded off the scoring to condemn Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to a heavy defeat on his return to the Etihad Stadium.

Victory for City consolidates their position in the top four and means Liverpool, that are 22 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side, will not be in a position to seal the Premier League title at rivals Everton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s first league defeat in 2020 is a huge blow for their chances of mounting a late push for Champions League qualification, leaving them eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games remaining.

City capitalise on Luiz’s torrid night

Luiz lasted only 25 minutes on the pitch after coming on as a substitute



Just as Aston Villa and Sheffield United did at Villa Park earlier in the day, players, staff and officials from both Man City and Arsenal took a knee just after kick-off to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Once the action got under way De Bruyne saw his free-kick tipped within the crossbar by Bernd Leno before Arsenal suffered a double injury blow.

Granit Xhaka had to leave the field on a stretcher with what were an ankle injury in just minutes into the match after colliding with Matteo Guendouzi, and he was replaced by Dani Ceballos. Then, in the 24th minute, Mari pulled up with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Luiz before things began to go downhill for the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta



Leno had to be at his absolute best to keep the hosts from increasing towards the finish of the very first half. Sterling cut in from the left and forced a superb stop from the Arsenal goalkeeper prior to the German produced an even better save to thwart David Silva low down to his left.

Mahrez was also denied by Leno, before Sterling, who was chosen by De Bruyne, lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and the crossbar.

But in the same way the Leno thought he’d got his side in to the break level, Sterling capitalised on Luiz’s attempts to cut out De Bruyne’s cross and fired home from the tight angle to send City in to the break with the advantage.

Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal and Luiz minutes into the 2nd half.

Mahrez used his pace to get in behind Luiz and the defender’s reckless attempt to reunite on level terms with the forward left referee Anthony Taylor with no choice but to point to the location.

The red card quickly followed before the video assistant referee cleared your choice, and De Bruyne made no mistake from the location.

Kevin De Bruyne puts Manchester City 2-0 up against Arsenal from the penalty spot



The game was then plain sailing for Manchester City until Eric Garcia suffered a serious injury in the last 10 minutes after a nasty collision with goalkeeper Ederson. The incident led to the defender receiving lengthy treatment before leaving the field.

Guardiola’s side then made it 3-0 as Foden finished from close range after Sergio Aguero’s effort came back off the post.

Phil Foden celebrates after scoring Manchester City’s third goal against Arsenal



Opta stats – Man City continue fine run against Arsenal

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne were on target for Man City within their win over Arsenal



Manchester City have won their last seven matches against Arsenal in all competitions, extending their finest ever winning run from the Gunners. Indeed, City have scored at the least two goals in each victory (20 in total).

Arsenal have lost by 3+ goals both home and away in a league season versus an opponent (Man City in 2019-20) for initially since 1969-70, against Chelsea.

The Gunners are winless within their last 26 Premier League away games against fellow ‘big six’ opposition (D10 L16), making use of their last such victory coming at the Etihad in January 2015 (2-0).

No manager has faced Arsenal more times without losing in the Premier League than Pep Guardiola (P8 W7 D1) – level with Jurgen Klopp.

Sterling scored in his 50th home club game in most competitions – he’s never been on the losing side in those fixtures for Liverpool and Manchester City (W47 D3).

Luiz became the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit one leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham vs Bournemouth in August 2015. Luiz has conceded four penalties in the Premier League in 2010 – the joint-most within a campaign in the competition’s history (also José Fonte 2016-17, Gary Caldwell 2011-12, Ibrahima Sonko 2007-08, Claus Lundekvam 1999-00, Ken Monkou 1993-94 & Luc Nijholt 1993-94).

What’s next?

Man City now host Burnley on Monday in the Premier League, survive Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 8pm.



Monday 22nd June 7:30pm



Arsenal go to Brighton on Saturday; kick off at 3pm.