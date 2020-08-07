Man City 2-1 Real Madrid player ratings | Football News







Manchester City

Ederson – 6

Couldn’t do anything about Benzema’s emphatic header having already repelled a good effort the French striker.

Kyle Walker – 7

By City’s defensive standards, Walker is Mr Dependable at right-back. If there’s a criticism, it’s that he could have got forward more but all things considered his dependability and discipline was just what City needed on the night.

Fernandinho – 6

While Madrid frequently looked for the long ball over the top to exploit Fernandinho’s perceived lack of pace, the veteran was always too smart for the tactic to work to any great effect.

Aymeric Laporte – 6

Not at his best. Laporte had already been turned too easily by Benzema for a shot which Ederson had to be parried away, before being caught out for Real’s equaliser. Made partial amends with one…