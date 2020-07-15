Man City 2 – 1 B’mouth

David Silva provided a masterclass as that he heads towards his Premier League swansong in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth, which edged the plucky Cherries nearer to Premier League relegation.

Silva fired a sixth-minute free-kick in off the bar to leave Aaron Ramsdale without any chance of keeping out an excellent opener, before feeding Gabriel Jesus, on his 100th Premier League appearance, to double City’s advantage with a lovely turn and finish shortly before half-time (39).

But the hosts were designed to work for their win with a resurgent Bournemouth, who came close to equalising before Jesus’ goal when Junior Stanislas’ excellent set piece of his or her own was tipped onto the post by Ederson, before Josh King’s second-half finish, turning in Stanislas’ initial effort, was ruled offside by inches carrying out a VAR review.

The often-maligned video assistant made another fine intervention to overturn Lee Mason’s decision to award a penalty against Steve Cook’s challenge on Jesus, with replays showing the Bournemouth defender had touched the ball before catching the Manchester City striker.

Player ratings Manchester City: Ederson (7), Walker (5), Stones (5), Otamendi (5), Mendy (4), David Silva (8), Gundogan (6), Fernandinho (7), Bernardo Silva (6), Jesus (7), Foden (6). Subs: Sterling (6), Garcia (4), Rodri (6), Zinchenko (5), Mahrez (5). Away Team: Ramsdale (6), Stacey (7), Kelly (6), Steve Cook (6), Rico (6), King (7), Billing (7), Lerma (7), Gosling (6), Stanislas (7), Solanke (6). Subs: Callum Wilson (7), Brooks (7), Lewis Cook (6), Harry Wilson (6), Surridge (n/a). Man of the match: David Silva.

The Cherries finally got the goal their fine performance deserved with two minutes to go as substitute David Brooks turned in Callum Wilson’s square on the break, but despite piling on the pressure and ending with an xG of 1.75 set alongside the hosts’ 0.63, Bournemouth remained 18th – three points adrift of the teams above them, who all have a game at your fingertips – with only two matches left to save their season.

Cherries upstage City on pitch – but leave empty-handed

Pep Guardiola insisted his decision to make six changes from City’s 5-0 win over Brighton was not a nod with their upcoming FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal, but the line-up he released certainly failed to get anywhere near the same standards.

It appeared as if it would be plain sailing against lowly Bournemouth as David Silva curled in an inch-perfect free-kick in early stages from 20 yards, rattling the crossbar on its way past Ramsdale’s helpless dive, but Bournemouth, who’ve finally stand out in recent games, quickly showed they truly are not down yet.

King flashed a shot wide on the turn after being given time in the box by John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, with the latter soon indebted to Ederson after offering a clumsy free-kick which needed a wonderful save onto the post to keep out Stanislas’ exceptional effort.

Team news Manchester City made six changes aside that beat Brighton, with Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez those types of benched. Bournemouth changed shape to go 4-5-1, leaving Dominic Solanke since the lone striker with Josh King and Junior Stanislas returning on the wings.

Dominic Solanke also came near levelling as a result of another concentration lapse from the Argentine, who allowed Dan Gosling space to get him in the box before recovering to block the eventual shot behind with Ederson out of position.

But a hammer blow would follow to Bournemouth’s comeback hopes six minutes before half-time. David Silva was again involved as his slide-rule pass found Jesus on the left corner of the box. He danced his way past two challenges before slotting the ball past Ramsdale, and appeared to give City the breathing space they needed at the interval.

The Cherries were definately not done, though. Fourteen minutes into the 2nd period Solanke outmuscled Otamendi on the proper and found Stanislas, whose curling effort past Ederson from the proper was turned in at risk by King, only for his celebrations to be straight away cut short by a raised offside flag. A VAR review showed the Norway forward have been only millimetres ahead of Stones’ trailing leg, but allowed City to flee unscathed.

Any ill feeling towards the video assistant from Bournemouth was soon destroyed when it stepped directly into overturn Mason’s decision to award a penalty against Steve Cook for catching Jesus in your community, with replays eventually showing he had made contact with the ball before bringing the Brazilian down.

Image:

Gabriel Jesus marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a 40th Manchester City league goal



A number of second-half substitutions from Eddie Howe did well to renew his side, and within the last 10 minutes they stepped up the pressure again. First Callum Wilson scuffed an effort wide from Brooks’ square, nevertheless when the two swapped roles moments later there would be no mistake as the Wales midfielder stroked the ball in to an empty net from his striker’s pass after both had beaten the offside trap.

Callum Wilson was again off-target since the clock ticked into added time but Bournemouth’s chances were still not over, with still another Wilson effort falling for Lewis Cook, who needs to have shot but rather laid the ball off for Philip Billing, whose effort was blocked clear.

Those misses gave City their 24th win of the growing season and third in a row following a shock defeat at Southampton on July 5, while Bournemouth remain three points adrift from safety, ahead of the teams above them have played their game at your fingertips, with time swiftly running out.

Man of the match – David Silva

He might be 34 yrs . old, and Manchester City could have plenty of financial muscle, but there’s no doubt they will miss out the incredible talent of their Spanish pass master.

For the fourth season of his 10 in England, he reached 10 assists with his set-up for Jesus’ goal against Bournemouth, however it was his free-kick – his 2nd goal from as many attempts from set-pieces – which showed his class at its most useful.

A 96 % passing accuracy, which we saw on Wednesday night, for a person with his creative tendencies is hard to find, and whether it is Phil Foden or someone else who’s to fill his boots, they will have a mighty job on their hands.

Match facts

Manchester City have won their last six home Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 21-1.

Although they lost 2-1, Bournemouth were the first team to attempt more shots at goal (14-8) than Manchester City in a league match at the Etihad since Stoke City in April 2016, while these were the first opposing away team to do so against a side managed by Pep Guardiola since TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in March 2014 when he was Bayern Munich manager.

English managers have taken just four points in their last 30 away Premier League matches against Manchester City (W1 D1 L28) – all four were won by Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in December 2018 and January 2020.

This was Pep Guardiola’s 150th Premier League match as manager – he has won 111 games so far, six more than any manager won in their first 150 in the competition.

What’s next?

Manchester City have an FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal on Saturday at 7.45pm, before visiting Watford on Tuesday night live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm; Kick-off at 6pm. They then host Norwich on the final day of the growing season.

Bournemouth’s two make-or-break games see them host Southampton on Sunday at 2pm, before travelling to Everton on the final day of the season.