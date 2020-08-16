Man City 1 – 3 Lyon

Two objectives in the last 10 minutes from replacement Moussa Dembele saw Manchester City crash out of the Champions League quarter- finals when again after losing 3-1 to Lyon.

In a thrilling and drama- filled conclusion, VAR enabled a Dembele breakaway objective to stand in spite of an evident nasty in the construct- up prior to Raheem Sterling missed out on an open objective minutes prior to Dembele’s tap- in from Ederson’s mistake validated City’s shock exit.

As with their group- phase conferences last season, City entered into the video game as big favourites however Lyon when again triggered an upset, with Maxwell Cornet (24) – who has actually scored 4 times versus City – putting his side ahead in the very first half.

An exceptional surface from Kevin De Bruyne (69) carried City level and they looked the most likely to win in the spell of supremacy that followed.

But Lyon had an ace up their sleeve in leading scorer Dembele, who put the Ligue 1 side back ahead in the 79th minute. City will when again feel aggrieved by VAR in the Champions League as the Frenchman was not punished for a nasty on Aymeric Laporte in the construct- up.

(*1 *). Image:

Moussa Dembele commemorates scoring for Lyon after a mistake from Man City goalkeeper Ederson



Dembele (87) then scored once again 59 seconds after Sterling had actually blazed over …