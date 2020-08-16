Man City 1-3 Lyon: Lyon stun Man City in Champions League

Four of Moussa Dembele’s 7 Champions League objectives have actually protested Manchester City

Manchester City’s Champions League aspirations are in ruins again after Lyon surprised Pep Guardiola’s side in the quarter-final in Lisbon.

City began as firm favourites however came out 2nd finest versus an increasingly figured out Lyon in a video game that swung on debate and uncharacteristic mistakes in the closing phases.

Lyon proceeded in the 24th minute with Maxwel Cornet’s clever surface however City, lifeless as Guardiola picked to play a three-man main defence, aimed to have actually been restored by Kevin de Bruyne’s accurate strike from Raheem Sterling’s pass after 69 minutes.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, on as a replacement, brought back Lyon’s lead in controversial situations 11 minutes from time, the video assistant referee neglecting what seemed an apparent nasty by the goalscorer prior to he operated on to beat Ederson.

City pushed for the equaliser however Sterling was guilty of a godawful miss out on, in some way sending his surface over the top of an open objective from Gabriel Jesus’ pass.

It showed to be extremely pricey as seconds later on Lyon established a semi-final conference with Bayern Munich when Dembele scored his 2nd after Ederson fumbled a shot from Houssem Aouar’s regular shot.

Guardiola need to take …