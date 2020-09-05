Man charged with stealing a police gun during Seattle protests

Jacob Little, 24, of Everett, Washington, appeared in United States District Court in Seattle on Friday charged with belongings of a taken gun.

He’s implicated of getting into a harmed police lorry on May 30 and taking a big bag that had a rifle with a suppressor on it.

“Images show a man that appears to be Little removing the heavy bag from a Seattle Police vehicle parked outside the downtown Nordstrom store. The vehicles were heavily damaged and ultimately burned,” the United States District Court in Seattle states in a declaration.

Text messages gotten from his phone suggested that he was preparing to offer the gun, district attorneys stated. He was recognized at the scene with the aid of a YouTube video and images taken by a Seattle police officer.