Man charged with slashing toddler on New York City street in random attack

“Thanks to the hard work & dedication of NYPD detectives who’re relentless in their investigations, the suspect wanted for this horrific crime against a defenseless child has been charged with felony assault,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.

ILLEGAL FIREWORKS IN NYC PARK LEADS TO STABBING OF 5 PEOPLE

On Friday, Shea posted surveillance footage of the attack, seeking recommendations from the general public.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Gonzalez, 35, of Manhattan.

MAN SURVIVES AFTER KNIFE STUCK IN HEAD IN NYC ATTACK: REPORT

The boy was slashed with an unknown sharp object, police said.

Doctors closed the wound with six stitches.

“My wife was horrified,” the daddy of the boy told WABC-TV. “My son is very nervous, also under stress.”

He said the incident traumatized the nanny.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She told me some guy leaned over the stroller, cut my son, and she immediately notified 911,” he said. “She immediately called my wife.”