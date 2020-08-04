Man charged with shooting at an employee after being asked to wear a mask in a Pennsylvania cigar shop, police say

Staff at the shop informed Zaborowski that he required to wear a mask inside the shop or might have his order taken curbside, according to the affidavit .

“Zaborowski became irate, grabbed two cigars from a shelf and exited without paying,” the affidavit states.

A shop employee followed him to the car park to recover the product, according to the affidavit. Zaborowski fired a weapon in the air prior to shooting 2 rounds at the employee, according to affidavit. A client was sitting behind the employee as the rounds were fired, according to the affidavit.

Zaborowski got away in a blue Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, according to the affidavit. He was jailed the following day after appealing in a shootout with Pennsylvania State Police and Slatington Borough Police, stated Bethlehem Police DepartmentSgt ShaunPowell He stays in the healthcare facility, Powell stated, however he didn’t provide information of any injuries Zaborowski has actually been charged with tried criminal murder, intensified attack, intensified attack with a lethal weapon, 2 counts of break-in, careless endangerment, and bring a gun without a license. Due to a prior offense, he was likewise charged with individuals restricted to have a gun, his arrest affidavit programs. Attorney John J. Waldron, who is representing Zaborowski, released a declaration on behalf of his customer stating that he has a variety of difficult things going on in his life that might have contributed to his actions. “He is dealing with major charges. He is fortunate to be …

