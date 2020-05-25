Man charged with murder over death of four-year-old Brisbane girl | Australia news

A 43- year-old man has actually been charged with murder adhering to the “sudden death” of a four-year-old girl in Brisbane.

A criminal offense scene was proclaimed in Bent Street, Cannon Hill, in the city’s eastern around 9.30 am Monday.

Police and also emergency situation solutions were called, however the kid was discovered dead.

Officers right away released an examination, doubting family members, and also asking for anybody with info to speak to cops.

Late on Monday evening cops revealed they had actually made an apprehension. The man was refuted bond and also was because of show up in Brisbane magistrates court on Tuesday.

Other homeowners on the road claimed they saw kids, consisting of a young child in a nappy, being taken care of by cops in the road throughout the day.

On Monday homeowners published on social networks that around 10 patrol car and also 2 rescues went to the house, which is near Cannon Hill Anglican College.

The institution sent out an e-mail to moms and dads suggesting them the road would certainly be shut for the remainder of the day which different plans for institution pick-up were being made.

“This early morning an event happened in a home in Bent Street near [the school],” the e-mail read.

“Should you hear of this incident through the media, please be assured that there is no reason to be fearful of any threat to the school and your children are safe and are being kept totally unaware of the police presence outside the college.”