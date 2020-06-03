Man charged with murder of wife and daughter in Salisbury | UK news

A person has been charged with murdering his wife and daughter at their residence in Salisbury.

Marcin Zdun, 39, was arrested after an incident on the home on Wessex Road on Monday.

Two ladies, believed to be his wife, Aneta Zdun, 40, and daughter Nikoletta Zdun, 18, had been pronounced lifeless on the scene.

A spokesman for Wiltshire police stated Zdun had been charged with two counts of murder.

“Marcin Zdun, aged 39, from Wessex Road, Salisbury, has been charged with two counts of murder and will appear virtually, via video link, before Basingstoke magistrates this morning,” he stated.

“It follows an incident on Wessex Road on Monday afternoon where two women died.”

He added that formal identification of the ladies had not but been carried out however they had been believed to be Mrs Zdun and her daughter.

The power beforehand stated it had obtained a name from a member of the general public at 2.45pm on Monday following issues for the occupants of the home.

Officers found the physique of one lady. Another lady was discovered significantly injured, and was pronounced lifeless by paramedics from South Western ambulance service a short while later.