A man has been charged with attempted murder after an Orthodox rabbi was stabbed multiple times in northeast London.

Stanley Francis, 44, is accused of knifing rabbi Alter Yaacov Schlesinger in Stoke Newington on Friday. The victim, who’s aged in his 50s, was taken fully to a major traumatization centre following an attack near a bank in broad daylight. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Francis, of Stoke Newington, also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon. He is due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.





Members of people managed to restrain the rabbi’s attacker after the stabbing until police arrived.

Construction site manager Lazar Friedlander and his brother Matt were among those who helped after hearing a “serious scream”.

Mr Friedlander said: “We ran outside, I saw a Jewish man covered in blood. I’m Jewish myself, and I can see another Jewish man shouting ‘hold him, catch him, he’s got a knife! Stabbing!’

“There were a couple of other folks trying to grab him. Me and my cousin managed to pressure him straight down and put their hands at the rear of his again until the authorities came,” he extra.

Aasmah Mir, a new breakfast speaker on the forth-coming Times Radio station, had been in the location in typically the aftermath in the attack.

She had written on Twitter: “Those builders and the delivery driver who jumped on the alleged attacker are just the best. I feel quite emotional about it because people don’t care about their own safety, they just work together to keep everyone else safe.”





Hackney Police have stated they are not dealing with the stabbing as “terror-related”.

Additional reporting through PA