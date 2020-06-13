Man charged with attempted murder after rabbi stabbed in London | UK news

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a rabbi was stabbed in north London on Friday.

Police said Stanley Francis, 44, from Stoke Newington, was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon. He will appear in custody at Thames magistrates’ court on Monday.

Rabbi Alter Yaacov Schlesinger, who is in his 50s, was taken fully to a major upheaval centre after the attack in Stoke Newington on Friday morning. Police said his condition was not life threatening.

His attacker was restrained by members of the general public until police arrived.

One of these, construction site manager Lazar Friedlander, said he ran to the scene with his brother after hearing a “serious scream”.

He said “We ran outside, I saw a Jewish man covered in blood. I’m Jewish myself, and I will see still another Jewish man shouting ‘hold him, catch him, he’s got a knife! Stabbing!’

“There were a couple of other people trying to grab him. Me and my brother managed to force him down and put his hands behind his back until the police came.”