Man charged in Sydney over murder of Melbourne woman Ellie Price | Australia news

A person needed over the dying of 26-year-old woman Ellie Price in South Melbourne has been arrested and charged in Sydney.

Fugitive Ricardo Barbaro was arrested early on Thursday after an in a single day stand-off with New South Wales police.

Officers went to a house on Amalfi Drive at Wentworth Point in western Sydney simply earlier than 11pm on Wednesday.

Following negotiations and a short bodily altercation, a 33-year-old man was arrested about 12.15am, NSW police mentioned on Thursday.

They have since charged him with an interstate warrant for murder and refused bail to look at Parramatta native courtroom through video hyperlink afterward Thursday.

Barbaro is needed in Victoria over the dying of Ellie Price.

It’s believed Price was assaulted and her physique left in her residence for as much as 5 days earlier than it was found on 4 May.

Victoria police had been on the lookout for Barbaro, of Southport in Queensland, with the help of different regulation enforcement businesses.

Detectives usually are not looking for anybody else in relation to the murder investigation right now.

Barbaro was taken to Sydney’s Concord hospital for therapy for minor accidents earlier than being taken to Burwood police station.

Victorian detectives will journey to NSW to use for his extradition to Melbourne.