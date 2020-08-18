Man charged for stealing car with elderly woman inside | News

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man deals with charges for stealing a car in West Hartford while an elderly woman was still inside.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Anthony Almedina of Hartford took the Honda Civic from the parking area of the United States Post Office on Shield Street.

A 911 caller reported the theft onAug 13.

The caller’s 90-year-old mom remained in the automobile, the report stated.

Officers reacted and discovered the automobile being driven by the suspect. They pursued him into Hartford.

They stopped the pursuit after finding out that the woman had actually been launched unhurt.

Detectives from both the West Hartford Police Department and state authorities browsed the location.

They discovered Almedina and the automobile on Heath Street in Hartford.

He was nabbed at that point.

Police stated he remained in belongings of a knife at the time.

Almedina was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree illegal restraint, third-degree larceny, weapons in an automobile, second-degree negligent endangerment, negligent driving, participating in a pursuit, interfering with an officer, failure to drive right, failure to stop at a stop indication and failure to stop at a traffic signal.

He was hung on a.