Man charged for allegedly punching a police dog called Mona during a call out

A desired man has actually been charged after allegedly punching a police dog called Mona that discovered him concealing beneath a home.

Police were called to a home in Kempsey, on NSW’s Mid North Coast, about 12.45 am Sunday early morning to reports of a domestic disruption.

Upon arrival, police inquired and chose to bring out a search of the house with Mona’s help.

After a brief search, the German Shepherd offered an indicator to its handler that there was somebody beneath your house.

A 46- year-old man has actually been charged after allegedly punching police dog (Mona) during an examination into a domestic violence event at a West Kempsey house on Sunday early morning

As the dog browsed under the house, police declare the man punched it with such force that it reeled in reverse.

Police declare that when the dog returned to the man, he got it by the throat and pinned it to the ground.

The police dog handler went to help his buddy and the man allegedly attempted to punch him however missed out on.

The man was ultimately positioned under arrest and required to Kempsey Police Station.

The 46- year-old West Kempsey man was charged with 7 offenses, consisting of contravene captured domestic violence order and 2 acts of animal ruthlessness.

He was likewise charged with withstanding an officer in the execution of responsibility and breach of bail.

The man was declined bail and appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court on Sunday.

He was officially declined bail to face Kempsey Local Court on Monday.