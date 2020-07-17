Man charged for allegedly pulling gun on Black Lives Matter mural bystander

Prosecutors say Joseph Osuna, 30, was driving his 2015 Jeep Wrangler nearby the mural painted in front of the courthouse in Martinez on July 5 when he began yelling at people standing near the mural and exchanged words with one of them.

The district attorney’s office says Osuna made a U-turn, got from the car, pulled out a loaded revolver and pointed it at the bystander.

“He rolled by us and yelled at everybody and flipped us off, so I got on my skateboard just kinda followed him to get the plates. He made a U-turn, came back at me and pointed a gun in my face, said ‘You want to do something?’ That’s it, a cop was behind him, immediately pulled him over, thank God,” a witness at the scene told CNN affiliate KGO.

Officers from the Martinez Police Department stopped Osuna and found the gun — maybe not registered to him — in his car, the DA’s office said.