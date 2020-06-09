Man charged after shots fired at MPD helicopter during night of unrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a lengthy list of charges after he allegedly fired shots at a Memphis Police Department helicopter.

It happened during the early early morning of June 1 as some groups became violent after the peaceful protests on Sunday.

According to police, they dispatched a helicopter to help monitor a large group that was accountable for several burglaries and vandalisms. The officers spotted the group and was following them for quite a while when they chose to break into the Metro PCS in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The group sooner or later began to flee when a Memphis patrol officer pulled to the parking lot. One member of the group, Davion Green, was in the trunk of a Chevrolet truck when police say that he opened fire on the helicopter.

The events were captured on video, police said.

Patrol officers pursued the suspects for a short while in order to manage to get thier tag information. The suspects escaped but officers sooner or later located the automobile in the 500 block of Leath. It was registered to Green’s aunt.

Green was arrested on Monday and charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a gun, vandalism, theft, employment of a firearm and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.