Man charged after leading 12 police cars on a chase through Brisbane in stolen vehicle

A man has actually been captured after leading 12 police cars and also a helicopter on a wild road chase in an apparently stolen vehicle.

A 26- year-old apparently swiped a Toyota terminal wagon while the proprietor was unboxing their cars and truck in Inala, in Brisbane on Monday regarding 6pm.

He was after that identified by a police helicopter driving unpredictably without lights on prior to he unsuccessfully attempted to hijack one more cars and truck.

The motorist was ultimately offered a quit after ramming right into 2 police cars that had actually attempted to collar him inside the Georges Bridges Tunnel around 8pm. The Toyota in addition to 2 police cars were harmed as a result.

A Toyota terminal wagon rammed right into 2 police cars in Brisbane on Monday evening after the motorist apparently swiped the vehicle

Witnesses claimed they was afraid the cars and truck was mosting likely to collapse right into them.

‘This cars and truck practically struck my better half driving down the incorrect side of Albany Creek Rd regarding 7: 30 tonight. Glad they quit him prior to he eliminated somebody!’ somebody claimed on Facebook.

Police declare the man took out the motorist of the pole position of the vehicle which he tried to hijack.

But after a spectator tipped in he took off the scene and also went back to the Toyota.

He after that sped up in the instructions of police that had actually simply gotten here and also the chase started.

After the 26- year-old was captured the passage was shut in the southbound instructions.

The 26- year-old has actually considering that been charged with different driving offenses, consisting of illegal use a electric motor vehicle, harmful procedure of a vehicle, blockage and also driving without a permit along with a tried burglary with use physical violence fee.

He will certainly show up prior to the Brisbane Magistrates Court onTuesday