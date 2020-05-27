Man caught with over $138,000 in cash at Logan Airport after missing his flight

Authorities in Massachusetts confiscated a big sum of cash from a person at Logan Airport after he rebooked a missed flight. According to experiences, after being questioned by varied safety and regulation officers, the person claimed to be carrying wildly totally different quantities of cash.

According to a publish on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, the suspect had booked a flight at Logan Airport this previous weekend however missed it. He reportedly booked a second flight on the identical day. The man’s particular vacation spot has not been revealed, however authorities have recognized it as a “source area for illegal narcotics.”

On Facebook, the Massachusetts State Police wrote, “As the passenger went through a TSA checkpoint he was questioned about a large quantity of US currency he was carrying, and stated that the amount was $1,500. When Massachusetts State Police Troopers from Troop F questioned the passenger subsequently, he claimed he was carrying $40,000 to $50,000 cash.”

The suspect reportedly continued to assert he was carrying bigger quantities of cash, reportedly telling MSP detectives that he was carrying between $80-85,000. Authorities additionally say {that a} state police canine, Duke, “showed a strong alert to the man’s belongings” (the canine is educated to detect narcotics).

Police ultimately realized that the person was carrying $138,980 in cash.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the money was held pending further investigation.” the Facebook post said. “The would-be passenger refused to sign a receipt for the secured currency and left the building, walking away from the money. The money will be subject to forfeiture proceedings.”