Man can’t counter-protest, so he hires plane to fly banner over ReOpen NC demonstration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As ReOpen NC protesters took to the streets of downtown Raleigh once more Tuesday, a counter-protester took to the sky.

Todd Stiefel employed a plane to fly a banner all through the ReOpen NC protest. The banner learn, “fewer graves if we reopen in waves.”

“What I’m really hoping is to bring a smile to the faces of the people out there who feel voiceless — like myself, frankly. I can’t go to the protests and there’s a lot of other people like me,” he mentioned.

Stiefel mentioned that for the final 4 weeks, he has watched in frustration as teams demanding Gov. Roy Cooper instantly reopen the state’s financial system as they marched downtown.

“I’ve been really wanting to counter-protest, but I can’t. I’m not allowed to. I’m immunocompromised. I’ve been trying to dream up a way to actually do that,” he mentioned.

Stiefel mentioned he considered planes that fly over seashores and got here up with the concept to do it at Tuesday’s protest.

“I think they are being really selfish, trying to go out and violate social distancing and get together. They are going to get people sick,” he mentioned.

Stiefel has an immune deficiency and his physique doesn’t make antibodies, placing him at excessive threat for contracting COVID-19.

To be secure, he has not left his dwelling in practically two months.

“We don’t do takeout. We don’t do delivery. Everything is here. Anything that comes in either sits outside in the garage in quarantine for a few days or is wiped in bleach. We’re exceptionally careful and we’re going to be for a long time,” he mentioned.

Stiefel thinks the most secure approach to reopen the states in is waves.

He mentioned his message isn’t so a lot for the ReOpen NC protesters, however slightly an indication of solidarity with probably the most weak teams who can’t go counter-protest in individual.

“There’s not going to be people coming in from nursing homes to go to these protests,” Stiefel mentioned. “I hope they look up and say ‘that’s what I’m thinking.’”

