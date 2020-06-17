Man bit in face by alligator at Largo disc golf park

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was retrieving a disc golf Frisbee in Largo when an alligator bit him in the face, sending him to the hospital.

According to Largo Police 40-year-old Travis Spitzer was searching for disc-golf frisbees in the lake at Taylor Park around 5:00 am once the gator attacked.

Police said Spitzer was in waist-deep water and could pry himself free and escape, putting up with cuts on his face and hands. He is expected to survive.

This wasn’t Spitzer’s first time in the lake. He’s been arrested for trespassing and collecting discs in the water once or twice before, as recently as January.

Players tell 8 On Your Side people will go into the water to collect lost discs that always cost $18/each and sell them back once again to local shops for $3/each.

“I don’t go wading deep in, the guys that do that are called ‘squids’. They do that and turn them in for money,” said player Rob Fitzjarrald.

“I prefer to let it ride,” said player Travis Duncan. “It’s a piece of plastic, $18 is not worth your life, an arm, leg or a face. I hope he’s alright. But it made me keep my eye out today as I’m out here shooting,” said Duncan.

“It’s horrific,” said player Gerry Rogers. “I’m used to it, I live on the coast and we know better. We stay away from the water. Gators don’t care weather you want to look at them or not, they have 1 thing in mind,” said Rogers.

The FWC is investigating and can provide updates when they can be obtained.

The FWC said they began collecting alligator bite incident data in 1928. Since then in Pinellas County there has been 31 reported alligator bite incidents. Specific to the City of Largo, there have been 7 reported alligator bite incidents.

FWC officials told 8 On Your Side they place their highest priority on public safety and encourage the public to be familiar with their environments at all times. “If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation,” said FWC Officer Specialist Bryce Phillippi.

Phillippi said Floridians and visitors should just take precautionary measures when in or near the water especially all through warm weather to lessen the chances of conflicts with alligators. He said alligators are most active and visible when the weather is warm, and in some places in Florida, that can occur year-round.

The FWC offered the next precautionary measures for individuals who live or recreate nearby the water to lessen the chances of conflicts with alligators.

Keep a safe distance in the event that you see an alligator rather than feed one. When fed, alligators can overcome their natural wariness and figure out how to associate individuals with food.

Swim only in designated swimming areas all through daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

And keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets can resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Click here to learn more about Living with Alligators from the FWC.

