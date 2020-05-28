Man believed shot dead on Monash Freeway | Australia news

There was a guessed shooting on Melbourne’s Monash Freeway, with airborne footage in the scene revealing that a human body on the street.

All city-bound lanes of those Monash Freeway were shut at Heatherton Road close Eastlink on Thursday morning.

Aerial footage indicates a human body on the street and several authorities vehicles and paramedics current, using a part of the freeway recorded off.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said there wasn’t any continuing danger to this community.

“Police are currently in the vicinity of the Eastlink interchange, at the Monash on-ramp in Dandenong North responding to an incident,” she explained.

“When we’re in a position to, we’ll provide further information.”

The Department of Transport is urging drivers to leave the freeway once possible.

“The scene is under the control of Victoria Police. The Monash Freeway will open as soon as it is safe to do so,” the division said in a statement.

Mt Eliza guy Ben told ABC radio he observed that a “stand-off” between police and a man.

“They’ve shut down the Monash Freeway going inbound and they had guns drawn on the assailant,” he explained.

“I don’t know if it was a pursuit and they’ve pulled him up over there, or why he was in that position.”