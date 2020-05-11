Man attempts to burn down the Armenian church in Istanbul – Panorama

Istanbul police have detained a person for making an attempt to burn the entrance door of the Armenian Astvatsatin church in the Bakırköy district, Ermenihaber reported.

According to the report the incident had taken place on May 8. The fireplace was rapidly extinguished and the police initiated an investigation into the incident. The police discovered the identification of the suspect from the safety cameras and detained him. “I burned it because they brought the coronavirus [onto Turkey],” the man was quoted by native sources as saying in his testimony to the police. The particular person identified by the initials M.Ok. is claimed to undergo from psychological issues.

Turkey’s Armenian Patriarchate launched a press release relating to the situation, saying Istanbul’s deputy chief of police has contacted them and expressed his unhappiness relating to this incident. “He also said that the suspect would be apprehended in the shortest time possible,” the assertion stated.