Man attacks Motel 6 employee and several guests in Fairview Township

At round 5:13 p.m., police had been dispatched to Motel 6 for a report of a person with a knife attacking individuals.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A person attacked a Motel 6 employee and several guests in Fairview Township Sunday night, in line with police.

Upon arriving on the scene, police positioned Vincent Williams Jr. in the car parking zone. He mentioned he was “high on molly” and attacked individuals with a knife, in line with police paperwork.

Authorities then spoke to an employee on the lodge who mentioned he had obtained several calls from the room in which Williams stayed. Each time the employee answered, Williams wouldn’t converse with him, court docket paperwork mentioned.

After several minutes, the employee walked to the room Williams occupied to talk with him. As he approached Williams’ room, Williams exited with a folding knife in his hand, in line with court docket paperwork,

He had the knife open and pointed on the employee, court docket paperwork mentioned.

Williams then charged on the employee and held him towards the second-floor balcony railing. While Williams held the employee towards the railing with the knife in his hand, he punched the employee several instances in the pinnacle and the physique, court docket paperwork mentioned.

While Williams was punching the employee, several guests rushed to his assist. He additionally attacked the guests whereas he was holding the knife, in line with court docket paperwork.

Williams struck a girl and her 12-year-old daughter in the method, court docket paperwork mentioned.

During the battle, Williams additionally mentioned verbal threats to the guests, in line with court docket paperwork.

The guests took Williams’ focus off of the employee which allowed the employee time to flee. The employee retreated into a close-by lodge room and Williams started to beat on the door, court docket paperwork mentioned.

Williams threatened to kill anybody that got here out of the room and mentioned, “If you come out of the room you will not make it off the block,” in line with court docket paperwork.

Williams is charged with 4 counts of straightforward assault, making terroristic threats, harassment and recklessly endangering one other particular person, amongst different prices, in line with court docket paperwork.

Police say no one concerned wanted medical consideration.

