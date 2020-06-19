Man assaulted by Surry Hills property owner for failing to pay rent due to financial difficulties

A tenant claims that he was assaulted and held against his will by his landlords for being behind on his rent.

The 24-year-old tenant failed to pay his rent on a Surry Hills property in Sydney due to financial difficulties sparked by coronavirus restrictions.

He had told police there is a payment plan set up, which he previously allegedly negotiated with property owner Mario Venneri, 56, and Anthony Mowad, 57.

Mario Venneri, the 56-year-old property owner, was arrested and charged on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and holding his tenant hostage

However, the pair were not happy to never have been paid and allegedly visited their tenant at 3.30pm on Wednesday where they assaulted him.

Venneri and Mowad allegedly stopped their tenant from leaving the premises and assaulted him until that he paid most of the money owed.

When that he was finally let go, the tenant reported the traumatising incident to police, which led to Venneri and Mowad’s arrest.

Detective Superintendent Tim Beattie said the men will be handled accordingly due to their handling of the situation.

‘There was a physical altercation also it became specific that the tenant was unable to leave, that he was contained against his will,’ he told reporters on Friday.

‘There are processes and mechanisms to retrieve the outstanding money but when they cross the line you will have certain consequences that opt for it.’

Venneri was charged with detaining an individual for advantage and appeared in Central Local Court on Thursday where that he was granted condition bail.

He is due to appear in Downing Centre Local Court upon August 13 and must report daily to Toukley Police station until his next hearing.

Mowad was charged with detaining in company with an intent to obtain advantage and occasion actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Central Local Court on Friday in which he was given conditional entente to check out Downing Centre Local Court on August 13.