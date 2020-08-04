Man asking for metro’s help after car break-in leaves him without special collection | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– A boy on his method to college was taking a trip through Kansas City when a number of individuals burglarized his car and took his valued belongings.

It’s something distinct he can’t change quickly. Now, he’s hoping somebody can discover it and get it back to him.

Getting a spot from a cops department can be an indication of regard. Ryan Graham had almost 200 of them taken from him Saturday early morning.

It’s a collection Graham dealt with for a years. He composed private letters to departments informing them he wishes to be a policeman. He’s studying criminal justice and homeland security at Idaho State.

“Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be in law enforcement,” Graham stated. “I wanted to be that person someone could call if they needed help.”

He gathered spots from around the nation, a few of them even from global departments. He wished to bring his collection with him to college in Idaho.

“We came up with the quilt idea,” Graham stated.

With the help of his next-door neighbor, they tactically put 200 spots on a queen-sized piece of material. His next-door neighbor quilted it forhim The spots were arranged by place with a blue like to symbolize departments from the north and departments from the south.

“It really brought tears to my …