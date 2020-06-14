Man arrested on suspicion of urinating on PC Keith Palmer memorial during far-right protest in London

Image captured during London far-right protests appeared to show man relieving himself beside tribute to Westminster terror attack victim
A man has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of urinating on a memorial dedicated to murdered police officer Keith Palmer.
The Metropolitan Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after presenting himself at a police station in Essex.
More follows…
