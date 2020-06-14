Home Top Stories Man arrested on suspicion of urinating on PC Keith Palmer memorial during...

Man arrested on suspicion of urinating on PC Keith Palmer memorial during far-right protest in London

By
Jackson Delong
-



































Man arrested on suspicion of urinating on PC Keith Palmer memorial during far-right protest in London | The Independent







Image captured during London far-right protests appeared to show man relieving himself beside tribute to Westminster terror attack victim

A man has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of urinating on a memorial dedicated to murdered police officer Keith Palmer.

The Metropolitan Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after presenting himself at a police station in Essex.

More follows…

Download the new Independent Premium app

Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.



Source link

Post Views: 10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am