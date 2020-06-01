Man arrested on suspicion of double murder in Salisbury | UK news

A person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the dying of two ladies at a home in Salisbury.

Officers from Wiltshire police acquired a name from a member of the general public at about 2.45pm on Monday after experiences of a disturbance at a property on Wessex Road in the Lavistock space of town.

Police discovered the physique of one girl and one other who had critical accidents. Paramedics from South Western ambulance service pronounced the second girl lifeless a short while later.

A person in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and brought into custody at Melksham police station.

Cordons have been positioned round Manor Road, Kelsey Road and Wessex Road. Only residents of these roads can be permitted to go by means of police limitations, the pressure stated.

DCI Darren Hannant stated: “Naturally people will be alarmed due to the large police presence in the area as we carry out our inquiries. I would like to reiterate that we have made an arrest and there is no risk posed to the wider community.”

He stated officers would stay in the world over the subsequent few days. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two victims. We would like to thank the local community in advance for their understanding and patience while we carry out our inquiries,” Hannant stated.