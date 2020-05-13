Man Arrested for Choking Ex-GF’s Dog with Leash on Doorbell Cam



A person was captured on electronic camera choking his ex-girlfriend’s dog– and also currently … he’s encountering criminal fees for the sickeningly wicked act.

30- year-old Shane Mitchell presumably took his ex lover’s dog– a Doberman called Rubyjean– without approval, and also when he appeared at the proprietor’s front door with Rubyjean, the proprietor intimidated to call the polices. That collection Mitchell off, and also what took place following is troubling.

While his ex lover stayed behind her front door throughout the debate, her Ring doorbell cam tape-recorded Mitchell madly getting to down and also tugging up the dog by its leash, stifling it, and also allowing it hang before the electronic camera. The proprietor squeals from within, begging for him to quit– after that, the video clip finishes.

Cops in Slidell, Louisiana claim Mitchell was at some point arrested and also reserved on pet viciousness fees after the clip made the rounds online, and also also much better information … Rubyjean is fine.

She’s back in her residence and also does not appear to have actually endured any kind of irreversible damages as an outcome of the choking. The city’s cops principal provided a solid declaration of the horrendous act, claiming … “I was sick to my stomach watching that video.” He included, “How someone can hurt a defenseless animal is beyond me.”