Man arrested for ‘attacking his victim with a machete’ seen in a police mugshot with machete tattoo

Justin Arthur Allen Couch, 25, has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly attacking someone with a machete

A man from Florida with a distinctive machete tattoo on his face has been accused of a machete attack.

Justin Arthur Allen Couch, 25, has been charged with aggravated battery after that he was arrested on Tuesday following a weekend attack on Central Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The victim, a man, is not able to use his left hand as a result of the attack but ended up being taken to hospital and survived according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The pair got into a disagreement at the Couch’s home on Saturday night following the victim have been inside and was asked to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the victim agreed to leave he told Couch he needed to return back insider to fetch his wallet and cellphone in accordance with Fox 13. Couch refused which resulted in an argument outside.

Couch told the victim no and said, ‘There’s nothing here for you, leave.’

The victim insisted he be permitted to go back inside at which point Couch began striking the victim.

Couch was at a ‘gathering’ and began arguing with the victim ‘for no reason’ which in turn resulted in an so-called assault using a machete (file photo)

Couch is speculated to have hit the victim with the machete in his arm and leg with the flat side of the blade.

‘Couch then swung the machete at the victim’s face. In order to block the strike, the victim quickly placed his left arm in front of his face. The victim’s left forearm was struck with the blade of the machete. The victim felt severe pain and then passed out,’ the victim explained to authorities.

The victim told deputies that Couch later took him to a friend’s house and that another friend drove him to a medical facility.