Man arrested for allegedly driving through pro-police rally in Colorado park

This exact same weekend, a Jeep drove through an anti-racism demonstration in Aurora, Colo., in which protesters, according to the Aurora Police Department, were on theinterstate One individual was struck by that automobile and one protester was shot by another protester who fired a weapon as the automobile drove by.

The Eaton Police Department, in action to the occurrence at the pro-police demonstration, made an arrest and the man was charged with 7 counts of tried first-degree attack, 7 counts of felony enormous and one count of careless driving.

“My constituents were peacefully voicing their support for police when a SUV drove through the crowd, nearly hitting them,”Rep Ken Buck, R-Colo, tweeted.

Buck’s district incorporates the rural eastern part of the state from north to south.

“All Americans should be able to exercise their #1A rights, free of violence. The person responsible must be brought to justice,” he included.

The Greeley Tribune reported that the Eaton rally had more than 100 guests. Some of those, according to the paper, stated they earlier saw the suspect who was ultimately arrested turning the protesters off as he drove by.

The man who was arrested is called Isaiah Cordova, according to the Weld County Sheriff’sOffice He was launched on bond.

The occurrences come at a time of increased racial stress in the U.S. and throughout a dissentious governmental election. Nationwide demonstrations, which typically have actually developed into riots total with vandalism, robbery and tries to hurt policeman, have actually grasped the country considering that the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.