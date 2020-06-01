Man arrested after two women killed in ‘disturbance’ at Salisbury house

A person has been arrested after two women died in a “disturbance” at a house in Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police have been referred to as to a house on Wessex Road at 2.45pm on Monday following considerations for the occupants of the house.

The physique of 1 girl was discovered at the scene and one other girl was discovered significantly injured, mentioned police.

Paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service additionally attended, however the second girl’s wounds have been deadly and she or he was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.





A person in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been taken into custody.

Detective Darren Hannant, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Naturally individuals shall be alarmed because of the giant police presence in the realm as we stock out our enquiries.

“I want to reiterate that now we have made an arrest and there’s no threat posed to the broader group.

“The local people are prone to see a major police presence in this space for various days.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two victims. We would like to thank the local community in advance for their understanding and patience while we carry out our enquiries,” he added.