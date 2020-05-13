Man arrested after shooting at neighbor’s dogs | Crime and Court

CYPRESS, Fla.– Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he confessed to shooting at his neighbor’s dogs.
John Michael Glover, 39, of Grand Ridge, was arrested and billed Friday with 2 matters of founded guilty lawbreaker in property of weapon, and founded guilty lawbreaker in property of ammo.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, replacements replied to a risk harassment grievance, and, when on the scene, replacements discovered the next-door neighbors had actually been associated with a conflict over their dogs combating.
During the examination, one next-door neighbor educated replacements that Glover had actually fired at thedogs Glover admitted to policemans he did terminate a weapon at his neighbor’sdogs He additionally informed the replacements the neighbor’s dogs remained in his lawn and hostile towards an additional next-door neighbor. The dogs were not hurt in the occurrence.
An examine Glover’s history revealed he was a founded guilty lawbreaker. Glover educated replacements he had a rifle and shotgun inside the home. Both guns were fetched by the replacement, and the shotgun had a real-time covering.
Glover was carried to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.