Man arrested after Orthodox Jew reportedly stabbed in north London

A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a stabbing in north London.

According to witnesses the victim was an Orthodox Jew.

Hackney Police said: “Police were called to reports of a male being restrained in Stoke Newington High Street, N16.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man, aged in his fifties, was found enduring stab wounds.

“A man aged in his forties, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken fully to hospital after suffering what exactly is believed to be minor head injuries.

“The victim, aged in his fifties, has also been taken to hospital. We await further updates on his condition.”

The statement added: “We are not treating this as terror-related.”

London Ambulance service said: “We responded to an incident on Stoke Newington High Street this morning, along side colleagues from @MPSHackney and @LDNairamb.

“We assessed a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

The Jewish Chronicle said the victim was an Orthodox Jew and had suffered “multiple” stab wounds.

More follows…