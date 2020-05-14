Man arrested after allegedly shooting and stabbing multiple people in California rampage

Officers responded to an incident early Wednesday morning, the place the suspect had allegedly shot at a automobile multiple occasions, putting the tire.

After fleeing in a automobile, the suspect struck one other automobile on the street, police mentioned. When the motive force pulled over, Rodriguez tried to carjack them and stabbed the particular person multiple occasions, in response to the discharge. Rodriguez bought again in his automotive and continued driving, police mentioned.

He later rammed his automotive into one other sufferer’s automobile, stabbed the particular person a number of occasions and fled the scene once more, in response to police.