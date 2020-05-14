Man arrested after allegedly shooting and stabbing multiple people in California rampage

Officers responded to an incident early Wednesday morning, the place the suspect had allegedly shot at a automobile multiple occasions, putting the tire.
After fleeing in a automobile, the suspect struck one other automobile on the street, police mentioned. When the motive force pulled over, Rodriguez tried to carjack them and stabbed the particular person multiple occasions, in response to the discharge. Rodriguez bought again in his automotive and continued driving, police mentioned.
He later rammed his automotive into one other sufferer’s automobile, stabbed the particular person a number of occasions and fled the scene once more, in response to police.
When Rodriguez tried to desert his automotive, officers situated him and tried to arrest him, police mentioned. He resisted and slashed at a deputy with a field cutter, in response to police.
That try ripped via the officer’s uniform and pants, however the deputy was not injured, the discharge mentioned.
As officers addressed these incidents, calls got here in from people who mentioned that they had been shot at in the encompassing space. One sufferer had been shot in the leg, in response to police.
Police picked up a semi-automatic weapon and a field cutter from one of many crime scenes and are linking a complete of 9 victims to Rodriguez, in response to the discharge.
Rodriguez was arrested and booked on the West Valley Detention Center. CNN reached out to police however they did not instantly present additional particulars.