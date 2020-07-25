Man arrested accused of impersonating police officer | News

A man has actually been arrested, accused of impersonating a police officer.

On July 21, an off-duty Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy in an unmarked vehicle encountered a handicapped driver. As the deputy evaluated the scene, he stated he saw a Dodge Charger with flashing red and blue lights come near the scene and stop to speak with the motorist of the handicapped automobile.

The off-duty officer discovered the automobile had what seemed a radar system, electronic camera, and bars on the back windows. The automobile likewise had registration plates out of Ohio.

The off-duty officer then went out of his automobile and approached the motorist of the Dodge Charger and determined himself as an Oakland County Sheriff’sDeputy When the deputy questioned the motorist of the Charger about who he worked for, the motorist initially didn’t react, however later on suggested he was a fugitive hunter.

At that time, the constable’s officer traffic enforcement system got here, in addition to the Waterford Township Police Department, and discovered an unloaded shotgun and unloaded pellet weapon in the trunk of theCharger They likewise discovered body armor, boom boxes, a weapon belt with Taser and handcuffs. A crammed 9mm handgun was likewise discovered in between the front seats and had a round in the chamber, authorities stated. The motorist of the Charger had a bondsman badge clipped to his waist.

Deputies stated the suspect, determined as Charles Molina, 22, of Waterford Township, stated he works for a bail bond business out of Royal Oak, however did not have documents to show it. He had the ability to reveal evidence of a legitimate Concealed PistolLicense He likewise declared to have actually simply purchased the automobile in Ohio and had actually not yet moved his name.

Investigators likewise stated there had actually been many calls about a car comparable to this on other days in the location, however the automobile had actually not lain. Additionally, authorities state there is details he has driving with the lights and sirens triggered in other locations.

Molina was charged with use/possession of flashing lights, which is a 90- day misdemeanor.

The constable’s workplace is requesting for aid in determining other prospective residents who might have had an encounter with Molina in current months. If you have actually been pulled over or know associated to this person, please contactSgt Richard Hubble at (888) TURN-1-IN.