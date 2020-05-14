Man and woman found carrying human remains in suitcase along English-Welsh border

Reports declare human torso found in baggage after pair stopped in Forest of Dean
A person and woman have been arrested after a police officer caught them “carrying a suitcase with human remains inside” along a street.
The pair have been arrested on suspicion of homicide after police in Gloucestershire made the invention at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.
Police mentioned a woman, aged in her 20s and from Birmingham, and a person, in his 30s and from Wolverhampton, are in custody after “officers discovered suspected human remains” in the Forest of Dean space.
