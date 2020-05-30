Man and a woman are killed following a double stabbing in Sydney

A person and a woman have been killed after a double stabbing in Sydney’s west.

Emergency providers had been known as to a dwelling on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill, on Saturday simply earlier than 12.45pm.

Police discovered a woman, in her 20s, who had been stabbed in the abdomen outdoors the home.

When they entered the home, they discovered a man, additionally in his 20s, who had been stabbed in the chest. He died on the scene.

The woman was taken to Westmead Hospital in a essential situation however died from her wounds.

Emergency providers had been known as to a dwelling on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill (pictured) on Saturday simply earlier than 12.45pm following experiences of a stabbing. Police discovered a woman, in her 20s, who had been stabbed in the abdomen outdoors the home

NSW police mentioned the pair had been identified to one another.

They have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the double stabbing.

Police mentioned they are not searching for anybody else in relation to the loss of life’s of the person and woman.

‘A criminal offense scene has been established which can be examined by specialist forensic police,’ NSW police mentioned in a assertion.