Man Allegedly Lied About Positive COVID-19, Charged with Wire Fraud

An Atlanta man allegedly used the coronavirus pandemic to get outta work … the feds say he lied about testing optimistic for COVID-19 and despatched in a faux medical excuse letter.

Prosecutors say Santwon Antonio Davis left work again in March when he stated his mom was uncovered to COVID-19, after which falsely claimed he examined optimistic for the lethal virus.

His scheme allegedly did not finish there … the feds say Davis even submitted a falsified letter to his Fortune 500 firm, which ended up elevating alarms.

Davis’ medical excuse letter regarded like a faux to the feds — there have been no check outcomes included within the doc and it did not particularly say he had been handled for, and even recognized with, COVID-19 — so that they investigated and say they found he was making all of it up.

Prosecutors say Davis ultimately admitted he by no means contracted the virus … and the feds say there isn’t a report of him ever receiving therapy for COVID-19 … he was charged with wire fraud.